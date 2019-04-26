BBC World Service: Newsroom & Outlook

Upcoming shows
12:00amMonday
Voice of Life Radio has a long relationship with the US-based Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) and relays quite a bit of MBN's programming overnight between 9pm - 6am. Uplifting gospel music and sound scriptural insight from programs such as PowerPoint with Jack Graham (weeknights), Celebration of Praise (Saturday nights) & Faith on Record with Bill Davis (Sunday nights) minister to the listener through the late night & early morning period.Learn more
6:00amMonday
Follow along with Max Mclean as he brings the scriptures to life in a clear audible narrative format.Learn more
6:15amMonday
This presentation by Crown Financial Ministries offers sound advice on various matters of a financial nature such as budgeting, handling debt, investing, savings among others.Learn more
6:25amMonday
Keys for Kids is a devotional program geared towards building faith and love for Jesus Christ and his word among children from an early age.Learn more
6:30amMonday
VOL's Bulletin Board provides the opportunity for the airing of general information & community notices to the general public. Churches can make use of this platform to broadcast notices regarding their upcoming events, crusades, meetings or other special functions to the listening audience and public at large. To get your notices published on the Bulletin board, contact our office at 1-767-317-5598 or email: volradio@cwdom.dm Your notices & public announcements can also be sent in to: Voice of Life Radio P.O. Box 205 Madrelle, Loubiere Commonwealth of DominicaLearn more
6:45amMonday
Creation Moments presents scientific evidence which enhances the truth of Biblical creation. This program no doubts enhances the believer ability to combat secular concepts which attempt to dispute creation as being a handiwork of God Almighty.Learn more
7:00amMonday
Catch up with the news and other happenings in the world from the BBC World Service.[...]Learn more
7:45amMonday
7:50amMonday
Voice of Life Radio presents the Morning Magazine show which presents a diverse range of gospel programming inclusive of music, message and news as you commence your day's tasks. The program carousel during this time includes Mission Network News, Israel in the News, Parenting Today's Teens, among others.Learn more
10:00amMonday
The Gospel Light Broadcast, a production of the Gospel Mission Assemblies of Dominica, presents clear and concise teachings from the word of God with the aim of strengthening believers walk with God and drawing the lost to salvation found only in Jesus Christ.Learn more
10:40amMonday
Addressing a wide range of topics and challenges the believer in today's world encounters, Pastor Erwin Luther takes us on a journey through God's word in the quest to unearth sound Biblical guidance for these times.Learn more
10:55amMonday
Join Kerby Anderson as he provides concise information covering a range of modern day topics and concepts using the lens of scripture to sift out error from truth.Learn more
11:00amMonday
Enjoy a selection of great gospel music as you maneuver the hustle and bustle of the late morning/midday hour.Learn more
11:30amMonday
In Touch with Dr Charles Stanley is another of the Bible teaching programs aired on the Voice of Life Radio which helps the listener better appreciate and develop a more comprehensive understanding of God's word.Learn more
12:30pmMonday
On The Alternative, Doctor Tony Evans presents the word of God in a manner aimed at restoring hope and transforming lives.Learn more
1:00pmMonday
Focus on the Family provides sound Biblical advice on addressing the various challenges and successes in family relationships, marriages, parenting among other important topics.Learn more
1:30pmMonday
The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:
- Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248
- Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com
1:45pmMonday
2:00pmMonday
The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:
- Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248
- Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com
2:30pmMonday
The Back to the Bible program places an emphasis on the examination of scripture in order to foster greater appreciation and reliance on [...]Learn more
3:00pmMonday
Through in-depth study of God's word, Insight for Living communicates the facts of scripture in a manner that allows for a greater understanding and appreciation of God's word.Learn more
3:30pmMonday
The daily afternoon music show features a collection of gospel music with a West Indian Accent. Tune in to hear the various selections from different [...]Learn more
4:30pmMonday
One of the longest running radio drama series on the Voice of Life radio and definitely a listener favourite, Adventures in Odessey, a production of Focus on the Family, chronicles the adventures of Connie Kendall, Eugene Meltsner, John Avery Whitaker and the rest of the cast around the community of Odyssey. Through various story lines which mirror everyday life, concepts related to everyday Christian living and the challenges faced are very well highlighted with an ample dose of helpful advice.Learn more
5:00pmMonday
5:15pmMonday
The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:
- Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248
- Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com
5:30pmMonday
Follow along with Max Mclean as he brings the scriptures to life in a clear audible narrative format.Learn more
5:45pmMonday
The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:
- Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248
- Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com
6:30pmMonday
VOL's Bulletin Board provides the opportunity for the airing of general information & community notices to the general public. Churches can make use of this platform to broadcast notices regarding their upcoming events, crusades, meetings or other special functions to the listening audience and public at large. To get your notices published on the Bulletin board, contact our office at 1-767-317-5598 or email: volradio@cwdom.dm Your notices & public announcements can also be sent in to: Voice of Life Radio P.O. Box 205 Madrelle, Loubiere Commonwealth of DominicaLearn more
6:35pmMonday
The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:
- Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248
- Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com
6:45pmMonday
Comedian and motivational speaker Ken Davis utilizes good humour from various life experiences to bring laughter and joy to the listener. Within his humorous presentations, there's always a nugget of spiritual truth to help grow one's faith in God and his word.Learn more
7:00pmMonday
7:05pmMonday
The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:
- Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248
- Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com
7:30pmMonday
7:35pmMonday
The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:
- Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248
- Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com
8:00pmMonday
Night Songs is an evening presentation of gospel music geared towards soothing and ministering to the soul as one winds down and relaxes after the day's activities.Learn more
8:45pmMonday
Follow along with Max Mclean as he brings the scriptures to life in a clear audible narrative format.Learn more
8:50pmMonday
Night Songs is an evening presentation of gospel music geared towards soothing and ministering to the soul as one winds down and relaxes after the day's activities.Learn more
9:00pmMonday
Voice of Life Radio has a long relationship with the US-based Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) and relays quite a bit of MBN's programming overnight between 9pm - 6am. Uplifting gospel music and sound scriptural insight from programs such as PowerPoint with Jack Graham (weeknights), Celebration of Praise (Saturday nights) & Faith on Record with Bill Davis (Sunday nights) minister to the listener through the late night & early morning period.Learn more
12:00amTuesday
6:00amTuesday
6:15amTuesday
6:25amTuesday
6:30amTuesday
6:45amTuesday
BBC World Service: Newsroom & Outlook
7:00amTuesday
7:00amTuesday
VOL’s Morning Magazine (con’t)
7:30amTuesday
7:30amTuesday
A Word with You
7:40amTuesday
7:40amTuesday
VOL Morning Magazine
7:45amTuesday
7:45amTuesday
The Lord Reigns Ministry
9:00amTuesday
9:00amTuesday
VOL Morning Magazine
9:15amTuesday
9:15amTuesday
Running to Win
10:40amTuesday
10:40amTuesday
Probe
10:55amTuesday
10:55amTuesday
VOL’s Midday Magazine Music
11:00amTuesday
11:00amTuesday
In Touch
11:30amTuesday
11:30amTuesday
The Alternative
12:30pmTuesday
12:30pmTuesday
Focus on the Family
1:00pmTuesday
1:00pmTuesday
Request Caribbean
1:30pmTuesday
1:30pmTuesday
Strength for the Journey
1:45pmTuesday
1:45pmTuesday
Request Caribbean (con’t)
2:00pmTuesday
2:00pmTuesday
Back to the Bible
2:30pmTuesday
2:30pmTuesday
Insight for Living
3:00pmTuesday
3:00pmTuesday
West Indian Accent
3:30pmTuesday
3:30pmTuesday
Adventures In Odessey
4:30pmTuesday
4:30pmTuesday
Children’s Bible Hour Story Time
5:00pmTuesday
5:00pmTuesday
Scripture as Told
5:30pmTuesday
5:30pmTuesday
Request Caribbean
5:45pmTuesday
5:45pmTuesday
Lighten Up
6:45pmTuesday
6:45pmTuesday
Night Songs
8:00pmTuesday
8:00pmTuesday
9:00pmTuesday
12:00amWednesday
6:15amWednesday
6:25amWednesday
6:30amWednesday
6:45amWednesday
7:00amWednesday
7:30amWednesday
7:45amWednesday
7:50amWednesday
9:00amWednesday
The Ambassadors for Christ radio broadcast production out of the island of St. Vincent in the Caribbean seeks to communicate the truth of God's word on various topics to listeners throughout the Caribbean and beyond.Learn more
9:30amWednesday
On the Health 360 show, Ministry of Health officials drop in to discuss and offer advice on various health-related topics of importance to individuals and the society at large.Learn more
10:40amWednesday
10:55amWednesday
11:00amWednesday
11:30amWednesday
12:30pmWednesday
1:00pmWednesday
1:30pmWednesday
1:45pmWednesday
2:00pmWednesday
2:30pmWednesday
3:00pmWednesday
3:30pmWednesday
4:30pmWednesday
5:00pmWednesday
5:30pmWednesday
5:45pmWednesday
6:30pmWednesday
6:45pmWednesday
7:00pmWednesday
7:03pmWednesday
7:30pmWednesday
7:35pmWednesday
8:00pmWednesday
8:45pmWednesday
8:50pmWednesday
9:00pmWednesday
12:00amThursday
6:15amThursday
6:25amThursday
6:45amThursday
7:00amThursday
7:30amThursday
7:40amThursday
7:45amThursday
10:40amThursday
10:55amThursday
11:00amThursday
11:30amThursday
12:30pmThursday
1:00pmThursday
1:45pmThursday
2:00pmThursday
2:30pmThursday
3:00pmThursday
3:30pmThursday
4:30pmThursday
5:00pmThursday
5:30pmThursday
5:45pmThursday
6:30pmThursday
6:45pmThursday
7:00pmThursday
7:04pmThursday
7:30pmThursday
7:35pmThursday
8:00pmThursday
8:45pmThursday
8:50pmThursday
9:00pmThursday
12:00amFriday
6:25amFriday
6:45amFriday
7:00amFriday
7:30amFriday
7:40amFriday
7:45amFriday
10:40amFriday
11:00amFriday
11:30amFriday
12:30pmFriday
1:00pmFriday
1:30pmFriday
1:45pmFriday
2:00pmFriday
2:30pmFriday
3:00pmFriday
3:30pmFriday
4:30pmFriday
5:00pmFriday
5:30pmFriday
5:45pmFriday
6:30pmFriday
6:33pmFriday
6:45pmFriday
8:00pmFriday
8:45pmFriday
9:00pmFriday
12:00amSaturday
6:00amSaturday
As your day shifts into gear, be encouraged by the gospel music selections and insights on the Saturday Morning Magazine show.Learn more
7:30amSaturday
7:33amSaturday
10:00amSaturday
Renowned apologist and defender of the Christian faith, Ravi Zacharias, helps believers defend the Christian faith against the onslaught of many secular doctrines and teachings by sharing various insights on the Let My People Think program.Learn more
10:30amSaturday
11:00amSaturday
Building Relationships focuses on providing sound advice to aid the development of strong family units, relationships and marriages with a reliance on Biblical principles as a guide.Learn more
12:00pmSaturday
12:30pmSaturday
12:35pmSaturday
1:00pmSaturday
Join John Rivers on 20 The Countdown Magazine as he goes through his collection of the top 20 songs in Christian music each week.Learn more
3:00pmSaturday
4:00pmSaturday
Down Gilead's Lane, produced by Keys for Kids Ministries, is a radio drama that follows the Morrison family as they utilize Biblical concepts to maneuver [...]Learn more
4:30pmSaturday
Follow Liz & his pals in these audio adventures for kids. "Lizard-like" character Liz and his friends share adventures and sometimes make bad [...]Learn more
5:00pmSaturday
Paws & Tales, a ministry of Insight for Living, presents concepts from the word of God to kids in the form of interesting and fun [...]Learn more
6:00pmSaturday
6:30pmSaturday
7:00pmSaturday
Features great gospel music by Bill Gaither, Kevin Williams, Phil Brower and Tori Taff.Learn more
8:00pmSaturday
9:00pmSaturday
12:00amSunday
6:00amSunday
Sunday Praise starts off the morning by setting the tone for worship, praise and acknowledgement of God's immense goodness and supremacy. Through songs of glorification and adoration of God along with the sharing of truths from God's word, the listeners heart is prepared for further worship at their respective Sunday church services.Learn more
9:20amSunday
Unable to make it to church this Sunday? The Truth & Grace Fellowship Global church in Roseau, Dominica welcomes you to listen to their [...]Learn more
11:00amSunday
Moody Church Hour provides an opportunity for the listener to be blessed by a service of praise, worship and proclamation of God's name and word. Through this presentation of worship songs and the word, the listener is challenged to develop a closer walk with God.Learn more
12:00pmSunday
3:00pmSunday
Renowned apologist and defender of the Christian faith, Ravi Zacharias, helps believers defend the Christian faith against the onslaught of many secular doctrines and teachings by sharing various insights on the Let My People Think program.Learn more
4:00pmSunday
Another captivating radio drama featured on the Voice of Life Radio which uses the storytelling art-form to inspire listeners and draw them closer to the Lord.[...]Learn more
4:30pmSunday
La Voix de l'Evangile (Voice of the Gospel) is a program focused on evangelizing and spreading God's word in the French/Creole language.Learn more
5:00pmSunday
Groundwork is a half-hour program where Pastors Dave Bast and Scott Hoezee develop our understanding of God's word by examine the scriptures in depth on various concepts.Learn more
6:00pmSunday
Enjoy the clear, sound and powerful Bible teachings of Pastor James Ford on Treasured Truths.[...]Learn more
6:30pmSunday
Unshackled is a compelling radio drama presentation of the life stories of various individuals on how they came to the saving grace of Jesus. The show chronicles and adapts the unique true life story of each individual into a radio theater presentation which highlights how God's amazing grace is able to transform the sinner - no matter his/her sinful condition - into wonderful Christians and Ambassadors for God.Learn more
7:00pmSunday
Got a burning question about some concept or passage in God's word you don't understand and would like further clarification about? Got a question regarding an aspect of the Christian walk? Ask The Pastors presents the opportunity for listeners to call in live to ask the in-studio panel of pastors their questions related to the Bible and the Christian walk. It makes for a great learning opportunity as the pastors and listeners interact on various issues.
- Contact number: 1-767-617-3248
9:00pmSunday
Voice of Life Radio has a long relationship with the US-based Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) and relays quite a bit of MBN's programming overnight between 9pm - 6am. Uplifting gospel music and sound scriptural insight from programs such as PowerPoint with Jack Graham (weeknights), Celebration of Praise (Saturday nights) & Faith on Record with Bill Davis (Sunday nights) minister to the listener through the late night & early morning period.Learn more