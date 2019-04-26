Upcoming shows
Tuesday 7:00 am

BBC World Service: Newsroom & Outlook

Tuesday 7:30 am

VOL’s Morning Magazine (con’t)

Tuesday 7:40 am

A Word with You

with Ron Hutchcraft

Tuesday 7:45 am

VOL Morning Magazine

Tuesday 9:00 am

The Lord Reigns Ministry

by Bro. Montgomery Seaman

Tuesday 9:15 am

VOL Morning Magazine

Tuesday 10:40 am

Running to Win

with Erwin Lutzer

Tuesday 10:55 am

Probe

with Kerby Anderson

Tuesday 11:00 am

VOL’s Midday Magazine Music

Featured posts
0 0

Unwavering Faith and Singleness of Mind

April 27, 2019

0 0

Proverbs 1:7- “The Fear of the Lord…”

April 26, 2019

Now On Air

BBC World Service: Newsroom & Outlook

7:00 am 7:30 am

Listen Live

Weekly Schedule

Choose a day

Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) overnight

12:00amMonday

12:00amMonday

Voice of Life Radio has a long relationship with the US-based Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) and relays quite a bit of MBN's programming overnight between 9pm - 6am. Uplifting gospel music and sound scriptural insight from programs such as PowerPoint with Jack Graham (weeknights), Celebration of Praise (Saturday nights) & Faith on Record with Bill Davis (Sunday nights) minister to the listener through the late night & early morning period.

Learn more

Scripture as Told

6:00amMonday

6:00amMonday

Follow along with Max Mclean as he brings the scriptures to life in a clear audible narrative format.

Learn more

My MoneyLife

6:15amMonday

6:15amMonday

This presentation by Crown Financial Ministries offers sound advice on various matters of a financial nature such as budgeting, handling debt, investing, savings among others.

Learn more

Keys for Kids

6:25amMonday

6:25amMonday

Keys for Kids is a devotional program geared towards building faith and love for Jesus Christ and his word among children from an early age.

Learn more

Bulletin Board

6:30amMonday

6:30amMonday

VOL's Bulletin Board provides the opportunity for the airing of general information & community notices to the general public. Churches can make use of this platform to broadcast notices regarding their upcoming events, crusades, meetings or other special functions to the listening audience and public at large. To get your notices published on the Bulletin board, contact our office at 1-767-317-5598 or email: volradio@cwdom.dm Your notices & public announcements can also be sent in to: Voice of Life Radio P.O. Box 205 Madrelle, Loubiere Commonwealth of Dominica

Learn more

Creation Moments

6:45amMonday

6:45amMonday

Creation Moments presents scientific evidence which enhances the truth of Biblical creation. This program no doubts enhances the believer ability to combat secular concepts which attempt to dispute creation as being a handiwork of God Almighty.

Learn more

BBC World Service: Newsroom & Outlook

7:00amMonday

7:00amMonday

Catch up with the news and other happenings in the world from the BBC World Service.[...]

Learn more

A Word with You

7:45amMonday

7:45amMonday

A Word with You utilizes interesting illustrations and Biblical insights for daily life.

Learn more

VOL’s Morning Magazine (con’t)

7:50amMonday

7:50amMonday

Voice of Life Radio presents the Morning Magazine show which presents a diverse range of gospel programming inclusive of music, message and news as you commence your day's tasks. The program carousel during this time includes Mission Network News, Israel in the News, Parenting Today's Teens, among others.

Learn more

Gospel Light Broadcast

10:00amMonday

10:00amMonday

The Gospel Light Broadcast, a production of the Gospel Mission Assemblies of Dominica, presents clear and concise teachings from the word of God with the aim of strengthening believers walk with God and drawing the lost to salvation found only in Jesus Christ.

Learn more

Running to Win

10:40amMonday

10:40amMonday

Addressing a wide range of topics and challenges the believer in today's world encounters, Pastor Erwin Luther takes us on a journey through God's word in the quest to unearth sound Biblical guidance for these times.

Learn more

Probe

10:55amMonday

10:55amMonday

Join Kerby Anderson as he provides concise information covering a range of modern day topics and concepts using the lens of scripture to sift out error from truth.

Learn more

VOL’s Midday Magazine Music

11:00amMonday

11:00amMonday

Enjoy a selection of great gospel music as you maneuver the hustle and bustle of the late morning/midday hour.

Learn more

In Touch

11:30amMonday

11:30amMonday

In Touch with Dr Charles Stanley is another of the Bible teaching programs aired on the Voice of Life Radio which helps the listener better appreciate and develop a more comprehensive understanding of God's word.

Learn more

The Alternative

12:30pmMonday

12:30pmMonday

On The Alternative, Doctor Tony Evans presents the word of God in a manner aimed at restoring hope and transforming lives.

Learn more

Focus on the Family

1:00pmMonday

1:00pmMonday

Focus on the Family provides sound Biblical advice on addressing the various challenges and successes in family relationships, marriages, parenting among other important topics.

Learn more

Request Caribbean

1:30pmMonday

1:30pmMonday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Strength for the Journey

1:45pmMonday

1:45pmMonday

A program offering a word of encouragement and nugget of truth from God's word.

Learn more

Request Caribbean

2:00pmMonday

2:00pmMonday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Back to the Bible

2:30pmMonday

2:30pmMonday

The Back to the Bible program places an emphasis on the examination of scripture in order to foster greater appreciation and reliance on [...]

Learn more

Insight for Living

3:00pmMonday

3:00pmMonday

Through in-depth study of God's word, Insight for Living communicates the facts of scripture in a manner that allows for a greater understanding and appreciation of God's word.

Learn more

West Indian Accent

3:30pmMonday

3:30pmMonday

The daily afternoon music show features a collection of gospel music with a West Indian Accent. Tune in to hear the various selections from different [...]

Learn more

Adventures In Odessey

4:30pmMonday

4:30pmMonday

One of the longest running radio drama series on the Voice of Life radio and definitely a listener favourite, Adventures in Odessey, a production of Focus on the Family, chronicles the adventures of Connie Kendall, Eugene Meltsner, John Avery Whitaker and the rest of the cast around the community of Odyssey. Through various story lines which mirror everyday life, concepts related to everyday Christian living and the challenges faced are very well highlighted with an ample dose of helpful advice.

Learn more

Children’s Bible Hour Story Time

5:00pmMonday

5:00pmMonday

[...]

Learn more

Request Caribbean

5:15pmMonday

5:15pmMonday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Scripture as Told

5:30pmMonday

5:30pmMonday

Follow along with Max Mclean as he brings the scriptures to life in a clear audible narrative format.

Learn more

Request Caribbean (con’t)

5:45pmMonday

5:45pmMonday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Bulletin Board

6:30pmMonday

6:30pmMonday

VOL's Bulletin Board provides the opportunity for the airing of general information & community notices to the general public. Churches can make use of this platform to broadcast notices regarding their upcoming events, crusades, meetings or other special functions to the listening audience and public at large. To get your notices published on the Bulletin board, contact our office at 1-767-317-5598 or email: volradio@cwdom.dm Your notices & public announcements can also be sent in to: Voice of Life Radio P.O. Box 205 Madrelle, Loubiere Commonwealth of Dominica

Learn more

Request Caribbean (con’t)

6:35pmMonday

6:35pmMonday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Lighten Up

6:45pmMonday

6:45pmMonday

Comedian and motivational speaker Ken Davis utilizes good humour from various life experiences to bring laughter and joy to the listener. Within his humorous presentations, there's always a nugget of spiritual truth to help grow one's faith in God and his word.  

Learn more

Today’s Proverb

7:00pmMonday

7:00pmMonday

[...]

Learn more

Request Caribbean (con’t)

7:05pmMonday

7:05pmMonday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Family Enrichment

7:30pmMonday

7:30pmMonday

[...]

Learn more

Request Caribbean (con’t)

7:35pmMonday

7:35pmMonday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Night Songs

8:00pmMonday

8:00pmMonday

Night Songs is an evening presentation of gospel music geared towards soothing and ministering to the soul as one winds down and relaxes after the day's activities.

Learn more

Scripture as Told

8:45pmMonday

8:45pmMonday

Follow along with Max Mclean as he brings the scriptures to life in a clear audible narrative format.

Learn more

Night Songs (con’t)

8:50pmMonday

8:50pmMonday

Night Songs is an evening presentation of gospel music geared towards soothing and ministering to the soul as one winds down and relaxes after the day's activities.

Learn more

Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) overnight

9:00pmMonday

9:00pmMonday

Voice of Life Radio has a long relationship with the US-based Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) and relays quite a bit of MBN's programming overnight between 9pm - 6am. Uplifting gospel music and sound scriptural insight from programs such as PowerPoint with Jack Graham (weeknights), Celebration of Praise (Saturday nights) & Faith on Record with Bill Davis (Sunday nights) minister to the listener through the late night & early morning period.

Learn more

Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) overnight

12:00amTuesday

12:00amTuesday

Voice of Life Radio has a long relationship with the US-based Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) and relays quite a bit of MBN's programming overnight between 9pm - 6am. Uplifting gospel music and sound scriptural insight from programs such as PowerPoint with Jack Graham (weeknights), Celebration of Praise (Saturday nights) & Faith on Record with Bill Davis (Sunday nights) minister to the listener through the late night & early morning period.

Learn more

Scripture as Told

6:00amTuesday

6:00amTuesday

Follow along with Max Mclean as he brings the scriptures to life in a clear audible narrative format.

Learn more

My MoneyLife

6:15amTuesday

6:15amTuesday

This presentation by Crown Financial Ministries offers sound advice on various matters of a financial nature such as budgeting, handling debt, investing, savings among others.

Learn more

Keys for Kids

6:25amTuesday

6:25amTuesday

Keys for Kids is a devotional program geared towards building faith and love for Jesus Christ and his word among children from an early age.

Learn more

Bulletin Board

6:30amTuesday

6:30amTuesday

VOL's Bulletin Board provides the opportunity for the airing of general information & community notices to the general public. Churches can make use of this platform to broadcast notices regarding their upcoming events, crusades, meetings or other special functions to the listening audience and public at large. To get your notices published on the Bulletin board, contact our office at 1-767-317-5598 or email: volradio@cwdom.dm Your notices & public announcements can also be sent in to: Voice of Life Radio P.O. Box 205 Madrelle, Loubiere Commonwealth of Dominica

Learn more

Creation Moments

6:45amTuesday

6:45amTuesday

Creation Moments presents scientific evidence which enhances the truth of Biblical creation. This program no doubts enhances the believer ability to combat secular concepts which attempt to dispute creation as being a handiwork of God Almighty.

Learn more

BBC World Service: Newsroom & Outlook

7:00amTuesday

Current show

7:00amTuesday

Catch up with the news and other happenings in the world from the BBC World Service.[...]

Learn more

VOL’s Morning Magazine (con’t)

7:30amTuesday

Current show

7:30amTuesday

Voice of Life Radio presents the Morning Magazine show which presents a diverse range of gospel programming inclusive of music, message and news as you commence your day's tasks. The program carousel during this time includes Mission Network News, Israel in the News, Parenting Today's Teens, among others.

Learn more

A Word with You

7:40amTuesday

Current show

7:40amTuesday

A Word with You utilizes interesting illustrations and Biblical insights for daily life.

Learn more

VOL Morning Magazine

7:45amTuesday

Current show

7:45amTuesday

Voice of Life Radio presents the Morning Magazine show which features a diverse range of gospel programming inclusive of music, message and news as you commence your day's tasks. The program carousel during this time includes Mission Network News, Israel in the News, Parenting Today's Teens, among others.

Learn more

The Lord Reigns Ministry

9:00amTuesday

Current show

9:00amTuesday

[...]

Learn more

VOL Morning Magazine

9:15amTuesday

Current show

9:15amTuesday

Voice of Life Radio presents the Morning Magazine show which features a diverse range of gospel programming inclusive of music, message and news as you commence your day's tasks. The program carousel during this time includes Mission Network News, Israel in the News, Parenting Today's Teens, among others.

Learn more

Running to Win

10:40amTuesday

Current show

10:40amTuesday

Addressing a wide range of topics and challenges the believer in today's world encounters, Pastor Erwin Luther takes us on a journey through God's word in the quest to unearth sound Biblical guidance for these times.

Learn more

Probe

10:55amTuesday

Current show

10:55amTuesday

Join Kerby Anderson as he provides concise information covering a range of modern day topics and concepts using the lens of scripture to sift out error from truth.

Learn more

VOL’s Midday Magazine Music

11:00amTuesday

Current show

11:00amTuesday

Enjoy a selection of great gospel music as you maneuver the hustle and bustle of the late morning/midday hour.

Learn more

In Touch

11:30amTuesday

Current show

11:30amTuesday

In Touch with Dr Charles Stanley is another of the Bible teaching programs aired on the Voice of Life Radio which helps the listener better appreciate and develop a more comprehensive understanding of God's word.

Learn more

The Alternative

12:30pmTuesday

Current show

12:30pmTuesday

On The Alternative, Doctor Tony Evans presents the word of God in a manner aimed at restoring hope and transforming lives.

Learn more

Focus on the Family

1:00pmTuesday

Current show

1:00pmTuesday

Focus on the Family provides sound Biblical advice on addressing the various challenges and successes in family relationships, marriages, parenting among other important topics.

Learn more

Request Caribbean

1:30pmTuesday

Current show

1:30pmTuesday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Strength for the Journey

1:45pmTuesday

Current show

1:45pmTuesday

A program offering a word of encouragement and nugget of truth from God's word.

Learn more

Request Caribbean (con’t)

2:00pmTuesday

Current show

2:00pmTuesday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Back to the Bible

2:30pmTuesday

Current show

2:30pmTuesday

The Back to the Bible program places an emphasis on the examination of scripture in order to foster greater appreciation and reliance on [...]

Learn more

Insight for Living

3:00pmTuesday

Current show

3:00pmTuesday

Through in-depth study of God's word, Insight for Living communicates the facts of scripture in a manner that allows for a greater understanding and appreciation of God's word.

Learn more

West Indian Accent

3:30pmTuesday

Current show

3:30pmTuesday

The daily afternoon music show features a collection of gospel music with a West Indian Accent. Tune in to hear the various selections from different [...]

Learn more

Adventures In Odessey

4:30pmTuesday

Current show

4:30pmTuesday

One of the longest running radio drama series on the Voice of Life radio and definitely a listener favourite, Adventures in Odessey, a production of Focus on the Family, chronicles the adventures of Connie Kendall, Eugene Meltsner, John Avery Whitaker and the rest of the cast around the community of Odyssey. Through various story lines which mirror everyday life, concepts related to everyday Christian living and the challenges faced are very well highlighted with an ample dose of helpful advice.

Learn more

Children’s Bible Hour Story Time

5:00pmTuesday

Current show

5:00pmTuesday

[...]

Learn more

Scripture as Told

5:30pmTuesday

Current show

5:30pmTuesday

Follow along with Max Mclean as he brings the scriptures to life in a clear audible narrative format.

Learn more

Request Caribbean

5:45pmTuesday

Current show

5:45pmTuesday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Lighten Up

6:45pmTuesday

Current show

6:45pmTuesday

Comedian and motivational speaker Ken Davis utilizes good humour from various life experiences to bring laughter and joy to the listener. Within his humorous presentations, there's always a nugget of spiritual truth to help grow one's faith in God and his word.  

Learn more

Night Songs

8:00pmTuesday

Current show

8:00pmTuesday

Night Songs is an evening presentation of gospel music geared towards soothing and ministering to the soul as one winds down and relaxes after the day's activities.

Learn more

Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) overnight

9:00pmTuesday

9:00pmTuesday

Voice of Life Radio has a long relationship with the US-based Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) and relays quite a bit of MBN's programming overnight between 9pm - 6am. Uplifting gospel music and sound scriptural insight from programs such as PowerPoint with Jack Graham (weeknights), Celebration of Praise (Saturday nights) & Faith on Record with Bill Davis (Sunday nights) minister to the listener through the late night & early morning period.

Learn more

Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) overnight

12:00amWednesday

12:00amWednesday

Voice of Life Radio has a long relationship with the US-based Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) and relays quite a bit of MBN's programming overnight between 9pm - 6am. Uplifting gospel music and sound scriptural insight from programs such as PowerPoint with Jack Graham (weeknights), Celebration of Praise (Saturday nights) & Faith on Record with Bill Davis (Sunday nights) minister to the listener through the late night & early morning period.

Learn more

My MoneyLife

6:15amWednesday

6:15amWednesday

This presentation by Crown Financial Ministries offers sound advice on various matters of a financial nature such as budgeting, handling debt, investing, savings among others.

Learn more

Keys for Kids

6:25amWednesday

6:25amWednesday

Keys for Kids is a devotional program geared towards building faith and love for Jesus Christ and his word among children from an early age.

Learn more

Bulletin Board

6:30amWednesday

6:30amWednesday

VOL's Bulletin Board provides the opportunity for the airing of general information & community notices to the general public. Churches can make use of this platform to broadcast notices regarding their upcoming events, crusades, meetings or other special functions to the listening audience and public at large. To get your notices published on the Bulletin board, contact our office at 1-767-317-5598 or email: volradio@cwdom.dm Your notices & public announcements can also be sent in to: Voice of Life Radio P.O. Box 205 Madrelle, Loubiere Commonwealth of Dominica

Learn more

Creation Moments

6:45amWednesday

6:45amWednesday

Creation Moments presents scientific evidence which enhances the truth of Biblical creation. This program no doubts enhances the believer ability to combat secular concepts which attempt to dispute creation as being a handiwork of God Almighty.

Learn more

BBC World Service: Newsroom & Outlook

7:00amWednesday

7:00amWednesday

Catch up with the news and other happenings in the world from the BBC World Service.[...]

Learn more

VOL’s Morning Magazine (con’t)

7:30amWednesday

7:30amWednesday

Voice of Life Radio presents the Morning Magazine show which presents a diverse range of gospel programming inclusive of music, message and news as you commence your day's tasks. The program carousel during this time includes Mission Network News, Israel in the News, Parenting Today's Teens, among others.

Learn more

A Word with You

7:45amWednesday

7:45amWednesday

A Word with You utilizes interesting illustrations and Biblical insights for daily life.

Learn more

VOL’s Morning Magazine (con’t)

7:50amWednesday

7:50amWednesday

Voice of Life Radio presents the Morning Magazine show which presents a diverse range of gospel programming inclusive of music, message and news as you commence your day's tasks. The program carousel during this time includes Mission Network News, Israel in the News, Parenting Today's Teens, among others.

Learn more

Ambassadors for Christ

9:00amWednesday

9:00amWednesday

The Ambassadors for Christ radio broadcast production out of the island of St. Vincent in the Caribbean seeks to communicate the truth of God's word on various topics to listeners throughout the Caribbean and beyond.

Learn more

Health 360

9:30amWednesday

9:30amWednesday

On the Health 360 show, Ministry of Health officials drop in to discuss and offer advice on various health-related topics of importance to individuals and the society at large.

Learn more

Running to Win

10:40amWednesday

10:40amWednesday

Addressing a wide range of topics and challenges the believer in today's world encounters, Pastor Erwin Luther takes us on a journey through God's word in the quest to unearth sound Biblical guidance for these times.

Learn more

Probe

10:55amWednesday

10:55amWednesday

Join Kerby Anderson as he provides concise information covering a range of modern day topics and concepts using the lens of scripture to sift out error from truth.

Learn more

VOL’s Midday Magazine Music

11:00amWednesday

11:00amWednesday

Enjoy a selection of great gospel music as you maneuver the hustle and bustle of the late morning/midday hour.

Learn more

In Touch

11:30amWednesday

11:30amWednesday

In Touch with Dr Charles Stanley is another of the Bible teaching programs aired on the Voice of Life Radio which helps the listener better appreciate and develop a more comprehensive understanding of God's word.

Learn more

The Alternative

12:30pmWednesday

12:30pmWednesday

On The Alternative, Doctor Tony Evans presents the word of God in a manner aimed at restoring hope and transforming lives.

Learn more

Focus on the Family

1:00pmWednesday

1:00pmWednesday

Focus on the Family provides sound Biblical advice on addressing the various challenges and successes in family relationships, marriages, parenting among other important topics.

Learn more

Request Caribbean

1:30pmWednesday

1:30pmWednesday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Strength for the Journey

1:45pmWednesday

1:45pmWednesday

A program offering a word of encouragement and nugget of truth from God's word.

Learn more

Request Caribbean

2:00pmWednesday

2:00pmWednesday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Back to the Bible

2:30pmWednesday

2:30pmWednesday

The Back to the Bible program places an emphasis on the examination of scripture in order to foster greater appreciation and reliance on [...]

Learn more

Insight for Living

3:00pmWednesday

3:00pmWednesday

Through in-depth study of God's word, Insight for Living communicates the facts of scripture in a manner that allows for a greater understanding and appreciation of God's word.

Learn more

West Indian Accent

3:30pmWednesday

3:30pmWednesday

The daily afternoon music show features a collection of gospel music with a West Indian Accent. Tune in to hear the various selections from different [...]

Learn more

Adventures In Odessey

4:30pmWednesday

4:30pmWednesday

One of the longest running radio drama series on the Voice of Life radio and definitely a listener favourite, Adventures in Odessey, a production of Focus on the Family, chronicles the adventures of Connie Kendall, Eugene Meltsner, John Avery Whitaker and the rest of the cast around the community of Odyssey. Through various story lines which mirror everyday life, concepts related to everyday Christian living and the challenges faced are very well highlighted with an ample dose of helpful advice.

Learn more

Children’s Bible Hour Story Time

5:00pmWednesday

5:00pmWednesday

[...]

Learn more

Scripture as Told

5:30pmWednesday

5:30pmWednesday

Follow along with Max Mclean as he brings the scriptures to life in a clear audible narrative format.

Learn more

Request Caribbean

5:45pmWednesday

5:45pmWednesday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Bulletin Board

6:30pmWednesday

6:30pmWednesday

VOL's Bulletin Board provides the opportunity for the airing of general information & community notices to the general public. Churches can make use of this platform to broadcast notices regarding their upcoming events, crusades, meetings or other special functions to the listening audience and public at large. To get your notices published on the Bulletin board, contact our office at 1-767-317-5598 or email: volradio@cwdom.dm Your notices & public announcements can also be sent in to: Voice of Life Radio P.O. Box 205 Madrelle, Loubiere Commonwealth of Dominica

Learn more

Lighten Up

6:45pmWednesday

6:45pmWednesday

Comedian and motivational speaker Ken Davis utilizes good humour from various life experiences to bring laughter and joy to the listener. Within his humorous presentations, there's always a nugget of spiritual truth to help grow one's faith in God and his word.  

Learn more

Proverb for Today

7:00pmWednesday

7:00pmWednesday

[...]

Learn more

Ambassadors for Christ

7:03pmWednesday

7:03pmWednesday

The Ambassadors for Christ radio broadcast production out of the island of St. Vincent in the Caribbean seeks to communicate the truth of God's word on various topics to listeners throughout the Caribbean and beyond.

Learn more

Family Enrichment

7:30pmWednesday

7:30pmWednesday

[...]

Learn more

Request Caribbean

7:35pmWednesday

7:35pmWednesday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Night Songs

8:00pmWednesday

8:00pmWednesday

Night Songs is an evening presentation of gospel music geared towards soothing and ministering to the soul as one winds down and relaxes after the day's activities.

Learn more

Scripture as Told

8:45pmWednesday

8:45pmWednesday

Follow along with Max Mclean as he brings the scriptures to life in a clear audible narrative format.

Learn more

Night Songs (con’t)

8:50pmWednesday

8:50pmWednesday

Night Songs is an evening presentation of gospel music geared towards soothing and ministering to the soul as one winds down and relaxes after the day's activities.

Learn more

Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) overnight

9:00pmWednesday

9:00pmWednesday

Voice of Life Radio has a long relationship with the US-based Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) and relays quite a bit of MBN's programming overnight between 9pm - 6am. Uplifting gospel music and sound scriptural insight from programs such as PowerPoint with Jack Graham (weeknights), Celebration of Praise (Saturday nights) & Faith on Record with Bill Davis (Sunday nights) minister to the listener through the late night & early morning period.

Learn more

Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) overnight

12:00amThursday

12:00amThursday

Voice of Life Radio has a long relationship with the US-based Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) and relays quite a bit of MBN's programming overnight between 9pm - 6am. Uplifting gospel music and sound scriptural insight from programs such as PowerPoint with Jack Graham (weeknights), Celebration of Praise (Saturday nights) & Faith on Record with Bill Davis (Sunday nights) minister to the listener through the late night & early morning period.

Learn more

Scripture as Told

6:15amThursday

6:15amThursday

Follow along with Max Mclean as he brings the scriptures to life in a clear audible narrative format.

Learn more

Keys for Kids

6:25amThursday

6:25amThursday

Keys for Kids is a devotional program geared towards building faith and love for Jesus Christ and his word among children from an early age.

Learn more

Creation Moments

6:45amThursday

6:45amThursday

Creation Moments presents scientific evidence which enhances the truth of Biblical creation. This program no doubts enhances the believer ability to combat secular concepts which attempt to dispute creation as being a handiwork of God Almighty.

Learn more

BBC World Service: Newsroom & Outlook

7:00amThursday

7:00amThursday

Catch up with the news and other happenings in the world from the BBC World Service.[...]

Learn more

VOL’s Morning Magazine (con’t)

7:30amThursday

7:30amThursday

Voice of Life Radio presents the Morning Magazine show which presents a diverse range of gospel programming inclusive of music, message and news as you commence your day's tasks. The program carousel during this time includes Mission Network News, Israel in the News, Parenting Today's Teens, among others.

Learn more

A Word with You

7:40amThursday

7:40amThursday

A Word with You utilizes interesting illustrations and Biblical insights for daily life.

Learn more

VOL’s Morning Magazine (con’t)

7:45amThursday

7:45amThursday

Voice of Life Radio presents the Morning Magazine show which presents a diverse range of gospel programming inclusive of music, message and news as you commence your day's tasks. The program carousel during this time includes Mission Network News, Israel in the News, Parenting Today's Teens, among others.

Learn more

Running to Win

10:40amThursday

10:40amThursday

Addressing a wide range of topics and challenges the believer in today's world encounters, Pastor Erwin Luther takes us on a journey through God's word in the quest to unearth sound Biblical guidance for these times.

Learn more

Probe

10:55amThursday

10:55amThursday

Join Kerby Anderson as he provides concise information covering a range of modern day topics and concepts using the lens of scripture to sift out error from truth.

Learn more

VOL’s Midday Magazine Music

11:00amThursday

11:00amThursday

Enjoy a selection of great gospel music as you maneuver the hustle and bustle of the late morning/midday hour.

Learn more

In Touch

11:30amThursday

11:30amThursday

In Touch with Dr Charles Stanley is another of the Bible teaching programs aired on the Voice of Life Radio which helps the listener better appreciate and develop a more comprehensive understanding of God's word.

Learn more

The Alternative

12:30pmThursday

12:30pmThursday

On The Alternative, Doctor Tony Evans presents the word of God in a manner aimed at restoring hope and transforming lives.

Learn more

Focus on the Family

1:00pmThursday

1:00pmThursday

Focus on the Family provides sound Biblical advice on addressing the various challenges and successes in family relationships, marriages, parenting among other important topics.

Learn more

Strength for the Journey

1:45pmThursday

1:45pmThursday

A program offering a word of encouragement and nugget of truth from God's word.

Learn more

Request Caribbean

2:00pmThursday

2:00pmThursday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Back to the Bible

2:30pmThursday

2:30pmThursday

The Back to the Bible program places an emphasis on the examination of scripture in order to foster greater appreciation and reliance on [...]

Learn more

Insight for Living

3:00pmThursday

3:00pmThursday

Through in-depth study of God's word, Insight for Living communicates the facts of scripture in a manner that allows for a greater understanding and appreciation of God's word.

Learn more

West Indian Accent

3:30pmThursday

3:30pmThursday

The daily afternoon music show features a collection of gospel music with a West Indian Accent. Tune in to hear the various selections from different [...]

Learn more

Adventures In Odessey

4:30pmThursday

4:30pmThursday

One of the longest running radio drama series on the Voice of Life radio and definitely a listener favourite, Adventures in Odessey, a production of Focus on the Family, chronicles the adventures of Connie Kendall, Eugene Meltsner, John Avery Whitaker and the rest of the cast around the community of Odyssey. Through various story lines which mirror everyday life, concepts related to everyday Christian living and the challenges faced are very well highlighted with an ample dose of helpful advice.

Learn more

Children’s Bible Hour Story Time

5:00pmThursday

5:00pmThursday

[...]

Learn more

Scripture as Told

5:30pmThursday

5:30pmThursday

Follow along with Max Mclean as he brings the scriptures to life in a clear audible narrative format.

Learn more

Request Caribbean

5:45pmThursday

5:45pmThursday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Bulletin Board

6:30pmThursday

6:30pmThursday

VOL's Bulletin Board provides the opportunity for the airing of general information & community notices to the general public. Churches can make use of this platform to broadcast notices regarding their upcoming events, crusades, meetings or other special functions to the listening audience and public at large. To get your notices published on the Bulletin board, contact our office at 1-767-317-5598 or email: volradio@cwdom.dm Your notices & public announcements can also be sent in to: Voice of Life Radio P.O. Box 205 Madrelle, Loubiere Commonwealth of Dominica

Learn more

Lighten Up

6:45pmThursday

6:45pmThursday

Comedian and motivational speaker Ken Davis utilizes good humour from various life experiences to bring laughter and joy to the listener. Within his humorous presentations, there's always a nugget of spiritual truth to help grow one's faith in God and his word.  

Learn more

Proverb for Today

7:00pmThursday

7:00pmThursday

[...]

Learn more

Request Caribbean

7:04pmThursday

7:04pmThursday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Family Enrichment

7:30pmThursday

7:30pmThursday

[...]

Learn more

Request Caribbean

7:35pmThursday

7:35pmThursday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Night Songs

8:00pmThursday

8:00pmThursday

Night Songs is an evening presentation of gospel music geared towards soothing and ministering to the soul as one winds down and relaxes after the day's activities.

Learn more

Scripture as Told

8:45pmThursday

8:45pmThursday

Follow along with Max Mclean as he brings the scriptures to life in a clear audible narrative format.

Learn more

Night Songs (con’t)

8:50pmThursday

8:50pmThursday

Night Songs is an evening presentation of gospel music geared towards soothing and ministering to the soul as one winds down and relaxes after the day's activities.

Learn more

Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) overnight

9:00pmThursday

9:00pmThursday

Voice of Life Radio has a long relationship with the US-based Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) and relays quite a bit of MBN's programming overnight between 9pm - 6am. Uplifting gospel music and sound scriptural insight from programs such as PowerPoint with Jack Graham (weeknights), Celebration of Praise (Saturday nights) & Faith on Record with Bill Davis (Sunday nights) minister to the listener through the late night & early morning period.

Learn more

Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) overnight

12:00amFriday

12:00amFriday

Voice of Life Radio has a long relationship with the US-based Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) and relays quite a bit of MBN's programming overnight between 9pm - 6am. Uplifting gospel music and sound scriptural insight from programs such as PowerPoint with Jack Graham (weeknights), Celebration of Praise (Saturday nights) & Faith on Record with Bill Davis (Sunday nights) minister to the listener through the late night & early morning period.

Learn more

Keys for Kids

6:25amFriday

6:25amFriday

Keys for Kids is a devotional program geared towards building faith and love for Jesus Christ and his word among children from an early age.

Learn more

Creation Moments

6:45amFriday

6:45amFriday

Creation Moments presents scientific evidence which enhances the truth of Biblical creation. This program no doubts enhances the believer ability to combat secular concepts which attempt to dispute creation as being a handiwork of God Almighty.

Learn more

BBC World Service: Newsroom & Outlook

7:00amFriday

7:00amFriday

Catch up with the news and other happenings in the world from the BBC World Service.[...]

Learn more

VOL Morning Magazine

7:30amFriday

7:30amFriday

Voice of Life Radio presents the Morning Magazine show which features a diverse range of gospel programming inclusive of music, message and news as you commence your day's tasks. The program carousel during this time includes Mission Network News, Israel in the News, Parenting Today's Teens, among others.

Learn more

A Word with You

7:40amFriday

7:40amFriday

A Word with You utilizes interesting illustrations and Biblical insights for daily life.

Learn more

VOL’s Morning Magazine (con’t)

7:45amFriday

7:45amFriday

Voice of Life Radio presents the Morning Magazine show which presents a diverse range of gospel programming inclusive of music, message and news as you commence your day's tasks. The program carousel during this time includes Mission Network News, Israel in the News, Parenting Today's Teens, among others.

Learn more

Running to Win

10:40amFriday

10:40amFriday

Addressing a wide range of topics and challenges the believer in today's world encounters, Pastor Erwin Luther takes us on a journey through God's word in the quest to unearth sound Biblical guidance for these times.

Learn more

VOL’s Midday Magazine Music

11:00amFriday

11:00amFriday

Enjoy a selection of great gospel music as you maneuver the hustle and bustle of the late morning/midday hour.

Learn more

In Touch

11:30amFriday

11:30amFriday

In Touch with Dr Charles Stanley is another of the Bible teaching programs aired on the Voice of Life Radio which helps the listener better appreciate and develop a more comprehensive understanding of God's word.

Learn more

The Alternative

12:30pmFriday

12:30pmFriday

On The Alternative, Doctor Tony Evans presents the word of God in a manner aimed at restoring hope and transforming lives.

Learn more

Focus on the Family

1:00pmFriday

1:00pmFriday

Focus on the Family provides sound Biblical advice on addressing the various challenges and successes in family relationships, marriages, parenting among other important topics.

Learn more

Request Caribbean

1:30pmFriday

1:30pmFriday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Strength for the Journey

1:45pmFriday

1:45pmFriday

A program offering a word of encouragement and nugget of truth from God's word.

Learn more

Request Caribbean

2:00pmFriday

2:00pmFriday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Back to the Bible

2:30pmFriday

2:30pmFriday

The Back to the Bible program places an emphasis on the examination of scripture in order to foster greater appreciation and reliance on [...]

Learn more

Insight for Living

3:00pmFriday

3:00pmFriday

Through in-depth study of God's word, Insight for Living communicates the facts of scripture in a manner that allows for a greater understanding and appreciation of God's word.

Learn more

West Indian Accent

3:30pmFriday

3:30pmFriday

The daily afternoon music show features a collection of gospel music with a West Indian Accent. Tune in to hear the various selections from different [...]

Learn more

Adventures In Odessey

4:30pmFriday

4:30pmFriday

One of the longest running radio drama series on the Voice of Life radio and definitely a listener favourite, Adventures in Odessey, a production of Focus on the Family, chronicles the adventures of Connie Kendall, Eugene Meltsner, John Avery Whitaker and the rest of the cast around the community of Odyssey. Through various story lines which mirror everyday life, concepts related to everyday Christian living and the challenges faced are very well highlighted with an ample dose of helpful advice.

Learn more

Children’s Bible Hour Story Time

5:00pmFriday

5:00pmFriday

[...]

Learn more

Scripture as Told

5:30pmFriday

5:30pmFriday

Follow along with Max Mclean as he brings the scriptures to life in a clear audible narrative format.

Learn more

Request Caribbean

5:45pmFriday

5:45pmFriday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Bulletin Board

6:30pmFriday

6:30pmFriday

VOL's Bulletin Board provides the opportunity for the airing of general information & community notices to the general public. Churches can make use of this platform to broadcast notices regarding their upcoming events, crusades, meetings or other special functions to the listening audience and public at large. To get your notices published on the Bulletin board, contact our office at 1-767-317-5598 or email: volradio@cwdom.dm Your notices & public announcements can also be sent in to: Voice of Life Radio P.O. Box 205 Madrelle, Loubiere Commonwealth of Dominica

Learn more

Request Caribbean

6:33pmFriday

6:33pmFriday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Lighten Up

6:45pmFriday

6:45pmFriday

Comedian and motivational speaker Ken Davis utilizes good humour from various life experiences to bring laughter and joy to the listener. Within his humorous presentations, there's always a nugget of spiritual truth to help grow one's faith in God and his word.  

Learn more

Night Songs

8:00pmFriday

8:00pmFriday

Night Songs is an evening presentation of gospel music geared towards soothing and ministering to the soul as one winds down and relaxes after the day's activities.

Learn more

Today’s Proverb

8:45pmFriday

8:45pmFriday

[...]

Learn more

Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) overnight

9:00pmFriday

9:00pmFriday

Voice of Life Radio has a long relationship with the US-based Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) and relays quite a bit of MBN's programming overnight between 9pm - 6am. Uplifting gospel music and sound scriptural insight from programs such as PowerPoint with Jack Graham (weeknights), Celebration of Praise (Saturday nights) & Faith on Record with Bill Davis (Sunday nights) minister to the listener through the late night & early morning period.

Learn more

Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) overnight

12:00amSaturday

12:00amSaturday

Voice of Life Radio has a long relationship with the US-based Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) and relays quite a bit of MBN's programming overnight between 9pm - 6am. Uplifting gospel music and sound scriptural insight from programs such as PowerPoint with Jack Graham (weeknights), Celebration of Praise (Saturday nights) & Faith on Record with Bill Davis (Sunday nights) minister to the listener through the late night & early morning period.

Learn more

Saturday Morning Magazine

6:00amSaturday

6:00amSaturday

As your day shifts into gear, be encouraged by the gospel music selections and insights on the Saturday Morning Magazine show.

Learn more

Bulletin Board

7:30amSaturday

7:30amSaturday

VOL's Bulletin Board provides the opportunity for the airing of general information & community notices to the general public. Churches can make use of this platform to broadcast notices regarding their upcoming events, crusades, meetings or other special functions to the listening audience and public at large. To get your notices published on the Bulletin board, contact our office at 1-767-317-5598 or email: volradio@cwdom.dm Your notices & public announcements can also be sent in to: Voice of Life Radio P.O. Box 205 Madrelle, Loubiere Commonwealth of Dominica

Learn more

Request Caribbean

7:33amSaturday

7:33amSaturday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Let My People Think

10:00amSaturday

10:00amSaturday

Renowned apologist and defender of the Christian faith, Ravi Zacharias, helps believers defend the Christian faith against the onslaught of many secular doctrines and teachings by sharing various insights on the Let My People Think program.  

Learn more

Request Caribbean (con’t)

10:30amSaturday

10:30amSaturday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Building Relationships

11:00amSaturday

11:00amSaturday

Building Relationships focuses on providing sound advice to aid the development of strong family units, relationships and marriages with a reliance on Biblical principles as a guide.

Learn more

Request Caribbean (con’t)

12:00pmSaturday

12:00pmSaturday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

Bulletin Board

12:30pmSaturday

12:30pmSaturday

VOL's Bulletin Board provides the opportunity for the airing of general information & community notices to the general public. Churches can make use of this platform to broadcast notices regarding their upcoming events, crusades, meetings or other special functions to the listening audience and public at large. To get your notices published on the Bulletin board, contact our office at 1-767-317-5598 or email: volradio@cwdom.dm Your notices & public announcements can also be sent in to: Voice of Life Radio P.O. Box 205 Madrelle, Loubiere Commonwealth of Dominica

Learn more

Request Caribbean (con’t)

12:35pmSaturday

12:35pmSaturday

The Request Caribbean show features a range of gospel music geared towards ministering to hearts of the listening audience. During this time, listeners are encouraged call in to request a special song(s) for the encouragement or edification of themselves or a friend. Listeners can also call in to request songs to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special event in the life of themselves, friend or loved ones. The on-air announcers look forward to this moment of interaction with our local and overseas audience. and as much as is possible, accommodate with the song requested. Get in-touch via:

  • Studio Contact Number: 1-767-617-3248 Related image
  • Email - requestcaribbean@gmail.com

Learn more

20 The Countdown Magazine

1:00pmSaturday

1:00pmSaturday

Join John Rivers on 20 The Countdown Magazine as he goes through his collection of the top 20 songs in Christian music each week.

Learn more

Youth Arise

3:00pmSaturday

3:00pmSaturday

[...]

Learn more

Down Gilead Lane

4:00pmSaturday

4:00pmSaturday

Down Gilead's Lane, produced by Keys for Kids Ministries, is a radio drama that follows the Morrison family as they utilize Biblical concepts to maneuver [...]

Learn more

Kids Corner

4:30pmSaturday

4:30pmSaturday

Follow Liz & his pals in these audio adventures for kids. "Lizard-like" character Liz and his friends share adventures and sometimes make bad [...]

Learn more

Paws and Tales

5:00pmSaturday

5:00pmSaturday

Paws & Tales, a ministry of Insight for Living, presents concepts from the word of God to kids in the form of interesting and fun [...]

Learn more

Adventures In Odessey

6:00pmSaturday

6:00pmSaturday

One of the longest running radio drama series on the Voice of Life radio and definitely a listener favourite, Adventures in Odessey, a production of Focus on the Family, chronicles the adventures of Connie Kendall, Eugene Meltsner, John Avery Whitaker and the rest of the cast around the community of Odyssey. Through various story lines which mirror everyday life, concepts related to everyday Christian living and the challenges faced are very well highlighted with an ample dose of helpful advice.

Learn more

UNSHACKLED

6:30pmSaturday

6:30pmSaturday

Unshackled is a compelling radio drama presentation of the life stories of various individuals on how they came to the saving grace of Jesus. The show chronicles and adapts the unique true life story of each individual into a radio theater presentation which highlights how God's amazing grace is able to transform the sinner - no matter his/her sinful condition - into wonderful Christians and Ambassadors for God.

Learn more

Gaither Homecoming

7:00pmSaturday

7:00pmSaturday

Features great gospel music by Bill Gaither, Kevin Williams, Phil Brower and Tori Taff.

Learn more

Night Songs

8:00pmSaturday

8:00pmSaturday

Night Songs is an evening presentation of gospel music geared towards soothing and ministering to the soul as one winds down and relaxes after the day's activities.

Learn more

Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) overnight

9:00pmSaturday

9:00pmSaturday

Voice of Life Radio has a long relationship with the US-based Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) and relays quite a bit of MBN's programming overnight between 9pm - 6am. Uplifting gospel music and sound scriptural insight from programs such as PowerPoint with Jack Graham (weeknights), Celebration of Praise (Saturday nights) & Faith on Record with Bill Davis (Sunday nights) minister to the listener through the late night & early morning period.

Learn more

Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) overnight

12:00amSunday

12:00amSunday

Voice of Life Radio has a long relationship with the US-based Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) and relays quite a bit of MBN's programming overnight between 9pm - 6am. Uplifting gospel music and sound scriptural insight from programs such as PowerPoint with Jack Graham (weeknights), Celebration of Praise (Saturday nights) & Faith on Record with Bill Davis (Sunday nights) minister to the listener through the late night & early morning period.

Learn more

Sunday Praise

6:00amSunday

6:00amSunday

Sunday Praise starts off the morning by setting the tone for worship, praise and acknowledgement of God's immense goodness and supremacy. Through songs of glorification and adoration of God along with the sharing of truths from God's word, the listeners heart is prepared for further worship at their respective Sunday church services.

Learn more

Truth & Grace Fellowship Global Sunday Service

9:20amSunday

9:20amSunday

Unable to make it to church this Sunday? The Truth & Grace Fellowship Global church in Roseau, Dominica welcomes you to listen to their [...]

Learn more

Moody Church Hour

11:00amSunday

11:00amSunday

Moody Church Hour provides an opportunity for the listener to be blessed by a service of praise, worship and proclamation of God's name and word. Through this presentation of worship songs and the word, the listener is challenged to develop a closer walk with God.

Learn more

Music for Sunday

12:00pmSunday

12:00pmSunday

[...]

Learn more

Let My People Think

3:00pmSunday

3:00pmSunday

Renowned apologist and defender of the Christian faith, Ravi Zacharias, helps believers defend the Christian faith against the onslaught of many secular doctrines and teachings by sharing various insights on the Let My People Think program.  

Learn more

Lamplighter Theater

4:00pmSunday

4:00pmSunday

Another captivating radio drama featured on the Voice of Life Radio which uses the storytelling art-form to inspire listeners and draw them closer to the Lord.[...]

Learn more

La Voix de l’Evangile

4:30pmSunday

4:30pmSunday

La Voix de l'Evangile (Voice of the Gospel) is a program focused on evangelizing and spreading God's word in the French/Creole language.

Learn more

GROUNDWORK

5:00pmSunday

5:00pmSunday

Groundwork is a half-hour program where Pastors Dave Bast and Scott Hoezee develop our understanding of God's word by examine the scriptures in depth on various concepts.

Learn more

Treasured Truth

6:00pmSunday

6:00pmSunday

Enjoy the clear, sound and powerful Bible teachings of Pastor James Ford on Treasured Truths.[...]

Learn more

UNSHACKLED

6:30pmSunday

6:30pmSunday

Unshackled is a compelling radio drama presentation of the life stories of various individuals on how they came to the saving grace of Jesus. The show chronicles and adapts the unique true life story of each individual into a radio theater presentation which highlights how God's amazing grace is able to transform the sinner - no matter his/her sinful condition - into wonderful Christians and Ambassadors for God.

Learn more

Ask The Pastors

7:00pmSunday

7:00pmSunday

Got a burning question about some concept or passage in God's word you don't understand and would like further clarification about? Got a question regarding an aspect of the Christian walk? Ask The Pastors presents the opportunity for listeners to call in live to ask the in-studio panel of pastors their questions related to the Bible and the Christian walk. It makes for a great learning opportunity as the pastors and listeners interact on various issues.  

  • Contact number: 1-767-617-3248

Learn more

Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) overnight

9:00pmSunday

9:00pmSunday

Voice of Life Radio has a long relationship with the US-based Moody Broadcasting Network (MBN) and relays quite a bit of MBN's programming overnight between 9pm - 6am. Uplifting gospel music and sound scriptural insight from programs such as PowerPoint with Jack Graham (weeknights), Celebration of Praise (Saturday nights) & Faith on Record with Bill Davis (Sunday nights) minister to the listener through the late night & early morning period.

Learn more

Photo Gallery

View
Current track

Title

Artist
Background